PROTEXI Cancer Vaccine Platform Based On SARS-CoV-2 Immune Memory

A new cancer vaccine platform works by enhancing the ability of the immune system to recognize cancer by leveraging anti-viral memories it already has - due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst outbreak of the last 70 years.

A new cancer vaccine platform works by enhancing the ability of the immune system to recognize cancer by leveraging anti-viral memories it already has - due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst outbreak of the last 70 years.

Scientists from Celloram Inc., assisted by academia, created the PROTEXI dendritic cell vaccine platform which can avail biology's pre-existing antiviral immune memory and boost our natural ability to recognize and destroy cancer. If we can redirect 'immune memories' it might open up a new front in cancer vaccines, which for the most part have fallen short.

The team took tumor-specific antigens and helper signals derived from SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein epitopes primed due to getting COVID-19 or vaccination and PROTEXI to convert that dormant antiviral memory into a catalyst for antitumor immunity in models of melanoma and breast cancer. These results are only EXPLORATORY, if mice were little people we'd have 10,000 cures for cancer on the market, so this is not coming any time soon, but they slowed tumor growth, improved survival, and made evasive tumors recognizable so they can be attacked.

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Credit: University Hospitals

The company wants to take PROTEXI toward clinical evaluation in patients with sarcoma to find out if helper T cells can generate more durable antitumor immunity by identifying clinically useful helper signals. If that succeeds we are a step closer to making progress in defeating a broad range of immune-cold and therapy-resistant cancers that continue to evade today's treatments.

Citation: Jin Muk Kang, Eun Hyang Han, Jin-Kyu Choi, Seunghee Youm, Tej Pareek, Liraz Levi, Seong-Jin Kim, John Letterio & Seunghwan Lim. The Dendritic Cell-based Vaccine PROTEXI leverages Antiviral CD4 T cell Memory to boost anti-tumor immune responses in mice. Nature Communications. 27th July 2026. DOI:10.1038/s41467-026-74891-3