Avoiding marine life hotspots won't produce a lot more emissions but it's still higher cost. And when the world's greatest polluter by far, China, won't change, no one will.

Cargo ships don't want to collide with marine animals or anything else any more than the most fervent Greenpeace activist does but governments are told by environmental groups that the fuel use of the modern world is obscene and so changing routes to avoid hotspots is not viable. It will use too much extra fuel.

A new study says they are wrong. The authors used shipping industry trip optimization software and mapped whale shark aggregation sites for vessels originating in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Mexico and simulated eight crossings to see what difference changes in routes might make. For short trips, simply slowing down would lead to fewer hits and increases fuel efficiency while for longer trips redirecting shipping traffic has a negligible impact on fuel use.

It would only use one percent extra fuel six day or longer trips and 0.5 percent more more for over 12 days. Emissions won't go up, certainly not the way they go up thanks to China building two new coal plants per week.(1)

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Percentage change in fuel consumption (blue) and distance travelled (orange) for eight simulated crude oil tanker voyages when whale shark core habitats are treated as either (a) restricted navigation zones (no-go areas) or (b) speed reduction zones (10 kts limit), relative to baseline optimized routes. Rerouting (a) results in higher fuel use for shorter voyages, while longer voyages show minimal increases. Speed reduction (b) generally leads to lower fuel impacts owing to limited speed adjustments and shorter travel paths. 10.1098/rsos.260855

In economics, though, one percent is a lot. A ship owned by communist China is not run ethically like a ship run by the United States, so while an American company would accept the higher cost for fuel if everyone did, China exempts itself from emissions concerns and everything else. A unilateral higher cost for the U.S. would be welcomed by them, it is western capitalists driving themselves out of business. The authors call on democracies to force route changes, claiming Europeans and Americans won't 'voluntarily' stop killing whales and need even more regulations, but that is both a false demonizing of people in the industry by academics who've never been in the real world and won't solve the problem any more than more European solar panels will prevent climate change.

China produces as much pollution as the rest of the top 10 countries combined and wrap themselves in 'developing nation' status in order to tell the United Nations no changes will be happening ever. The U.S. or England voluntarily creating higher costs for themselves will hurt their business and not help the environment at all because, as the authors, note, it's only 0.5 percent difference.

Ships are obviously huge so it is unclear how many marine strikes really occur but it's happened to at least 75 species. Activists blame shipping for the decline in whale sharks recorded in the last few decades while ignoring the more obvious increase in indigenous fishing.

Citation: Ryan R. Reisinger, Przemyslaw A. Grudniewski, Freya C. Womersley, David W. Sims, Adam J. Sobey; Optimizing voyages for biodiversity: rerouting vessels around ocean giants can have minimal impact on shipping. R. Soc. Open Sci. 1 November 2026; 13 (11): 260855. DOI: 10.1098/rsos.260855

NOTE:

(1) This is in line with the general beliefs of those on the sea. Like farmers, hunters, and fishers on land, they care far more about conservation that C-Suite urban activists at environmental groups. They are practical conservationists who would incur negligible cost differences if they weren't vilified by government officials doing so.