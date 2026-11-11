Monsters Of Ohio: Come For The Rabbit, Stay For The Whiskey In The Jar

Depending on your perspective, you may feel like the rabbit got a pretty good deal in Monsters of Ohio.

Depending on your perspective, you may feel like the rabbit got a pretty good deal in Monsters of Ohio.

But then your opinion starts to change. Instead of monsters eating people, or subjugating them, the infection makes people nicer. They look like they could be out of Lovecraft but if this is the result, bring on Cthulhu. Think Raising The Stones, except with fewer patriarchy and insipid ecological metaphors and so many f-bombs they'll need to have Sam Jackson in the movie adaptation.

The feel is small town. It's a larger town than the Pennsylvania boro I grew up in. We had no bars and five churches, but the school was about the same size. We just needed a 10-mile radius to get a graduating class of 50.

And that makes the feel of it authentic. For as much as Pennsylvania may criticize Ohio, they are a lot alike. Pennsylvania people east of Erie may not like to admit it, but buckeyes are a world-class treat and for a time, Cleveland had one of the best baseball stadiums in the country. The distrust of government is shared. Distrust of government is real in small towns. There is a reason so many rural homes in Pennsylvania and Ohio and New York have Native American imagery on the walls and that reason is a reminder that the government is rarely there to help.

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Despite distrust of government in the book, a revenuer is the only time a government officer got shot in the fictional town of Richland but because it was a federal agent who exists to make sure government taxes are the only way people can drink alcohol, that seemed to be okay. Moonshine, you see, is illegal (1) even for home use, even though no one is entirely sure why.

In Monsters Of Ohio, government isn't the problem. Because it's local, government is actually helpful. The people feel like they could be your neighbors. Except neighbors that explode and get transformed into...well, monsters by appearance. Yet in most ways they are the same. Except, as noted, nicer. You can tell that John Scalzi (Old Man's War and more) lives there, even if the town is fictional. He's probably been there so long they have begun to consider him a local and he loves them back.

Instead of local people being the problem, like if Aaron Sorkin writes, the problem is instead business. That may seem off-putting, since without business unions and social programs would be gone tomorrow and there is no one to pay advances and publish books, but business does have terrible people. Even librarians have some terrible people among them. Not as many as government, but still enough the villains are not cardboard cut-outs. You recognize them, you probably went to high school or at least college with people who were just waiting to legally steal. I pictured a law school student from my university days when I was reading about the local corporate dirtbag in the town.

The book breezes along at a rapid pace. There are no four-page descriptions of a wall like you might get in a Stephen King novel, Scalzi writes like you have 10 minutes at a time to read, and he wants you to come back. And you will come back.

I like the monsters, I like the town, but I prefer to think the residents are Bengals fans, because as much as I enjoy Monsters of Ohio, the Cleveland Browns still suck.

4 Bloggys!



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NOTES:

(1) I asked my father one time why we hunted everything on earth but had never shot ducks and he said, "that's a federal stamp." I took that reasoning as apodictically evident until I got older and wondered why we'd give money to a state government but not federal and then remembered moonshine existed. Somewhere in the past we must have had trouble, and Scots never forget. Pennsylvania had a whole "whiskey rebellion" over booze. Alexander Hamilton, the original tax-motivated social authoritarian, sent in the military to suppress it and get his money. The farmers who rebelled were convicted in court but then President George Washington wisely set them free.