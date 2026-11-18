The U.S. insurance industry is concerned that 20 years after former Democratic Vice-President Al Gore used their computer estimates to warn of 20-foot sea rises and a tipping point by 2016, people have not embraced insurance they don't need.

The U.S. insurance industry is concerned that 20 years after former Democratic Vice-President Al Gore used their computer estimates to warn of 20-foot sea rises and a tipping point by 2016, people have not embraced insurance they don't need. I was at an AAAS meeting where he again made supernatural claims about sea level rises and looked around at all the scientists in attendance and was shocked that none of them even had furrowed brows.(1)

Image

An Inconvenient Truth

Years later he was sued over many of the claims he made - because political allies were sending his movies to elementary schools and wanted it taught - and he lost. Which is how the broader world discovered why he used "I am told..." so often in his speeches. Many of his claims were not science.



I knew that number wasn't science when I was in the audience. All of them could have known were they interested in science and not more interested in applauding a Democratic politician-Academy-Award-Nobel-Peace-Prize winner. Eventually he revealed his claims about sea levels were not even suspect gray literature, it was an estimate created by insurance adjusters.(2) Even they didn't claim it would happen, they only estimated damages if it did. The rest was on him. He removed the supernatural '20 foot' sea level rises after that.(3)

This is not to say insurance companies were wrong in projecting, the way public relations groups for Insurance.com are wrong now, because some years prior to that did have a great deal of flooding, both in people affected and total land. They need to assess risk and attach a number to it. If they overestimate, their revenue declines because competitors have better actuarial tables and charge lower premiums. If they underestimate to much, they could have losses. If you make a hockey-stick graph by Frankenstein-ing together deaths, people affected, and total land impacted - academics used to love hockey stick graphs - the curve of the future would certainly look worrisome in 2007.

Yet it hasn't been. And that has insurance companies worried.

Image

Source: Insurance.com survey

If you don't buy earthquake insurance in a region with no earthquakes, insurance marketing groups don't really fret about it. It's bonus money if anyone does buy it. But if you don't buy flood insurance when they were counting on it, that is a problem. They are telling media that only 7% of people have added flood insurance despite prophecies about more flooding and it's a concern.

Except it isn't. The last year when an outsized number of people were exposed to displacement from flooding was 2010, and that was during Monsoon season in Asia and the Indus River flood in Pakistan. Most of them didn't have insurance anyway That even 7% more in the U.S. buy it is because the population has increased in flood zones that already existed. Meanwhile, some risks have declined.(2) Yet the reason why both insurance spending and damage figures have gone up at all is Occam's Razor - the most obvious answer. More people move there and it costs more to rebuild.

More rich people than ever live on the coasts or want riverfront property and pay for that. Government regulatory creep is also a factor.

In California, for example, building regulations have gotten so cumbersome that barely a dozen permits have been issued for reconstruction of hundreds of destroyed buildings - from the Malibu fire of 2018. In the more recent Los Angeles fires, new regulations mandate a home sprinkler system - as if that will stop a wildfire - which is not covered by insurance replacement.(4) California government made housing expensive and continues to do so each year.

So people move inland. Yet inland there is no large taxpayer base to create new infrastructure for those who've moved there. And homeowners refuse to pay for it themselves, they want the state to do it. Which means everyone not living there. Insurance companies want to charge them more than people with low risk but the state forbids it, so companies drop coverage if owners refuse to clear trees, then owners complain to government, more insurers leave the state, and government puts them on a state-run home insurance form of Medicare. Which then has to be subsidized by the rest of us.

Insurance costs have risen in California and Florida because more people live in risky areas, not climate change that may happen in the future. But if you are in the insurance business, and don't want to risk losing customers because you unilaterally raise costs - think hamburger chain Wendy's if they raise prices while McDonald's does not - you engage in public relations to tell people they should willingly pay more.

You can buy shark attack insurance but if you live in Kansas, you shouldn't. It's good for the insurance company but a waste of money for you. If you do get attacked by a shark, an insurance seller may claim there is a "strong link" in their sales pitches but that does not make it science any more than Al Gore's movie was.

NOTES:

(1) The uncomfortable realization that much of science academia was more interested in rationalizing their political party than being trusted guides for the public then.

(2) China's Yangtze River floods are less damaging now because it is a communist dictatorship, so when they were tired of media writing about dead peasants they sent in soldiers and evicted them and built Three Gorges Dam. They got hydroelectric power that western environmentalists cheered (yet oddly now hate) and less flood damage. Don't crow too much about America being superior when it comes to rights, fellow Yanks, when Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt was told Oak Ridge, Tennessee was a site they wanted for one one of the nuclear bomb development sites, he sent soldiers in and evicted them at gunpoint. Tennessee Congressional members who wanted a hearing were told by the leader of their party to know their place. The guy behind the evictions was Leslie Groves, the amiable facilitator played by Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer film. He was nothing of the kind.

(3) The IPCC continued to let advocacy groups like Greenpeace write some reports, though.

(4) Because the state has refused to honor the voter referendum during the Brown administration and and build more water storage, housing remains expensive. So people move inland. Except California may not look like a desert but it is arid nine months out of the year - most of it is a tinderbox by June. And politicians side with environmentalists and ban responsible logging. And firebreaks. Electrical utilities are controlled by government so they can't even clear brush around power lines without political approval. The California Public Utilities Commission, which controls all utilities in the state, mandates and subsidizes solar and wind but those do not work very well. Yet the state forces utilities to pay customers full retail for any electricity they send to the grid. Those costs are passed along to the poorest people and those in apartments or who rent. Electricity rates have gone up 100 percent in the last 12 years while California's conventional energy usage is also up.