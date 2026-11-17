Both medical and recreational cannabis use were made legal more for economic reasons than health ones; illegal immigrant drug cartels were getting rich and not paying taxes so politicians found a way to make them contribute. By taking their market. That did not make the risks go away.

Both medical and recreational cannabis use were made legal more for economic reasons than health ones; illegal immigrant drug cartels were getting rich and not paying taxes so politicians found a way to make them contribute. By taking their market.

That did not make the risks go away. Smoking marijuana is still smoking, supplements are only as effective as any other placebo, like acupuncture, and a new paper expresses concern that it is masking psychological problems.

This work is based on surveys so just like food epidemiology claiming the new fad vegetable leads to better health or some other paper claiming a food coloring is "linked" to obesity, it is only EXPLORATORY, not science, but when there is enough correlation to create legitimate weight of evidence (i.e. cigarettes and alcohol) it leaves the world of 'weedkillers cause cancer because we got a San Francisco jury who think science is evil to agree with us' and enters the realm of valid health policy.

This 10-year analysis of over 415,000 U.S. adults in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health revealed that higher quantity marijuana users had a 57 percent greater chance of reporting suicidal thoughts than casual drug users. That was across, age, stated race, and stated ethnicity.

It didn't change over time, or when the authors controlled for reported depression and psychological distress, which is a confounder; it may be that people with suicidal thoughts are looking for ways to make them stop without getting on a government list by telling their physician.

The only good news with it not changing over time despite nearly half of the country (17 Democratic states and seven Republican ones) embracing recreational marijuana is that it isn't making addicts think about suicide more, it may just mean that people with suicidal thoughts have something they believe helps. It does not mean that casual smokers are going to think about suicide.

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There are lots of reasons doctors may not be able to screen for depression properly, much less suicide, and that is distrust in government. Everyone knows 2,000 companies are allowed access to your 'private' medical records and more social authoritarian legislatures are always on the prowl for new reasons to limit constitutional rights. Even the most ardent socialist voter only wants it for the free stuff, not to be on a government watch list.

That means overburdened doctors trying to help people have to figure out new ways to know what is really going on with patients, when patients don't want to say because they know a lot of people will have their personal information a day later.

CITATION: Tosin Philip Oyetunji, Alec M. Chan-Golston, Sandie Ha, and Sidra Goldman-Mellor, Cannabis Use Disorder and Suicidal Ideation in the United States: Persistent Risk and Stable Trends, 2014–2023, Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs 2026 87:6 , 1186-1193, DOI: 10.15288/jsad.25-00481