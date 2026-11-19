Like BPA a decade ago, PFAS are a modern target for lobbying outfits like Environmental Working Group but, like BPA, their anti-science scaremongering has just as little basis in reality. What is real is the money they intend to make from affiliate links to the products they include as an 'alternative.'

Like BPA a decade ago, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a modern target for lobbying outfits like Environmental Working Group but, like BPA, their anti-science scaremongering has just as little basis in reality.(1)

Nearly all of the12,000 PFAS chemicals are found in nature but activists want you to believe if any of those are made it in a lab they are toxic. Yet if found in far higher quantities in nature, that is normal. If it makes no sense to you, like someone claiming wild strawberries are healthier for you than ones on a farm, you should read poor science journalism communities rather than rich legal ones. Such claims are not even pseudoscience, they were barely folklore.

Knowing they have no scientific basis, EWG instead uses a tactic that can never be proved wrong - epidemiology. They have allied epidemiologists who find correlation in a spreadsheet that looked at columns of products and rows of diseases and found where they match and wrote a paper about it. You have heard the phrases 'correlation is not causation' and 'the dose makes the poison' and lawyer-run groups like EWG want you to dismiss both of those and replace them with 'you can never be sure.'

To environmental lawyers and homeopaths, any dose has profound impact. Science knows better.

Epidemiology can do anything because it is just correlation. That is why their papers go in the EXPLORATORY pile rather than the science one. You can recognize correlation instead of science if instead of "correlated" you see terms like "suggests" and "linked to" - scientists don't do that. Because correlation is easy to create while science is hard.

How easy? As easy as a coin flip.

If you tell me you want to decide something using a coin flip because you think that is an equal chance for an outcome, I can show you epidemiologically how that is untrue.(2) Epidemiological methods that are trotted out in 4,000 chemophobia papers per year (and just as many 'miracle food' ones) can aklso easily show coin flips are prejudiced against landing on heads. Or tails. And that method can easily show meat causes cancer. Or prevents it.(3)

Statistical manipulation - cherry picking, HARKing, etc. - was not a concern in the past when epidemiology was dominated by literate scholars so rigorous and methodologically conservative they were the last to agree there was a hereditary factor for cancer. Epidemiologists showed cigarettes cause cancer. And alcohol too. Those were giant public health wins.(4)

But that was a long time ago. Taking down Big Tobacco brought the field fame, and with fame a bunch of people joined Harvard School of Public Health to find the next 'smoking gun' and get government funding. The competition for grants caused even more shrill claims to be made and that had a cascading effect on public trust in science. Because groups like EWG intentionally conflate hazard and risk and journalists who sympathize with them work at companies where advertising matters most, they both leverage the reality that eyeballs are drawn to scary chemical pieces. The kind created using the 'mean of extremes' along with the other statistical manipulation techniques that are common.

Progressives flipped on vaccines but still hate nuclear power, and they have the wealth and gullibility EWG and others need, so the group is also staunchly opposed to that clean energy while endorsing solar and wind everyone knows don't work. The 'mean of the extremes' claim by Greenpeace echoed by EWG and promoted on allied 'news' sites like Al-Jazeera and Russia Today engaged in clear exploitation of this paper.

It's unethical, it's bordering on fraud, but it made EWG both notorious in science circles and wealthy with efforts like their Dirty Dozen list of foods containing "chemicals" they claim are "linked" to harm - while excluding all the chemicals made by the Organic™ corporations that give money to EWG.

Today, epidemiologists have gone so far astray from reason they claim eating lunch meat is as dangerous for you as plutonium. And France's International Agency for Research on Cancer, a United Nations correlation group located in arguably the world's most anti-vaccine and in other ways unscientific country, leads the way in undermining public trust. Environmental Working Group lawyers can even send their paid consultants to appear on IARC panels while legitimate experts are banned.(5)

EWG needs to monetize the anti-science beliefs they help create. So they are promoting their Smart Picks tool, a listicle which unsurprisingly highlights companies that give them money with a few others thrown in look legitimate. How are products included? "Brands earn a place by meeting our science-based criteria and showing the evidence," they write, but those happen to include questionable 'independent' labs that will take money to make claims like that glyphosate is in breast milk.

They also need to add an important disclaimer; they include products that don't have intentionally added PFAS. How can you accidentally add it? You can't, but of the 12,000 PFAS chemicals, 11,993 are in nature and have been since long before chemical testing existed. To sell their new gimmick, they need you to believe that your biology somehow knows the difference and you or your loved ones may be harmed otherwise. Like they suggested with vaccines and autism. Big Pharma conspiracy, FDA is on the take, and all that.

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EWG - a long history of promoting anything if they can convince anti-science progressives to buy an alternative. They are just as wrong about GMOs, weedkillers, and everything else as they are Teflon, formaldehyde, BPA, PFAS. Basically everything they didn't throw in after science confirmed it.

Who were their sources, since all scientists (and most Republicans before 2021) said the link between autism and vaccines were nonsense? Epidemiologists at groups like Harvard School of Public Health.

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Trust science, beware lawyers who make money undermining it. And definitely don't trust people with degrees who are so unethical and poorly educated they work for those lawyers.

NOTES:

(1) It worked, companies now sell the "nocebo" - which is a placebo except you feel healthier due to the lack of something meaningless rather than the addition of something meaningless like acupuncture or organic garlic. Manwich costs more for poor people but are no healthier. Groups like EWG don't care, they are cultural vampires and always need fresh blood so they move on to new things like "ultra" processed food, PFAS, food coloring and basically anything else they agreed with HHS Secretary Kennedy about before he became a Republican.

(2) Everyone can. You can do it yourself with a random number generator.



61 foods, rows, and 10 health effects, columns. A “1” indicates statistical significance, p0.05, and a “0” indicates no nominal statistical effect. Each “1” is a statistical false positive. For each “1” a paper could be written about a finding that would not be expected to replicate. Source: Drs. Stan Young and Henry Miller, Genetic Literacy Project.

(3)

If your doctor uses population-level correlation to make a narrow claim about health, say something leading like, 'I saw that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was also concerned about that' and if they agree, find a new doctor. Also, find a new doctor if they demand to know if a gun is in your home, recommend supplements, or describe themselves with words like "integrative" or anything that ends in 'path.'

(4) Even if the American Medical Association spent decades advising doctors and governments to use one of them 'in moderation.' And conveniently getting money from the alcohol industry. Yet no doctor ever said to smoke 'in moderation' despite them being the same hazard.

(5) Any epidemiologist who consulted for 3M in the 1990s is banned from participation by IARC but if you work for an organic industry group right now and even sign an expert witness contract with lawyers while an IARC "investigation" is ongoing, IARC says that is not a conflict of interest. Like politicians such as California Representative Ro Khanna when it came to selling his Nvidia stock, EWG wants to know what IARC is scaremongering next so they can start the publicity campaign for future jurors.