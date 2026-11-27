These days I get to use brain time away from my laptop or internet for significant chunks of time, when I am parenting my two soon-to-be-1-year-old boys. Playing with them and caring for them is a full-time job, but I can still manage to squeeze in some thinking on non-work-related topics.

These days I get to use brain time away from my laptop or internet for significant chunks of time, when I am parenting my two soon-to-be-1-year-old boys. Playing with them and caring for them is a full-time job, but I can still manage to squeeze in some thinking on non-work-related topics, using sparse areas of my brain. Here is a selection of random thoughts from this morning's parenting session.

Academic publishing in the age of AI

Where is academic publishing going, at a time when the shearing power of AI deployment is starting to make itself felt? I pondered on this briefly, only to realize I have not got a clue. I can see that there are big players and big interests on the field, and we should consider them. The first are giant publishing firms that harvest scientific research output to make loads of money (the latter coming from funding agencies, ultimately). They probably don't care who writes manuscripts, as long as they can continue publishing them and sell subscriptions or author processing charges. The second are academic institutions, who live off their international ranking, which rests on metrics connected to the number of research publications and citations their personnel produce. These institutions could also probably ignore that the source of manuscripts is artificial, but they also have to maintain a respectability facade. And the third are the researchers themselves, who are (or have been) judged by the number of papers and citations they author. I think they are massively using AI to produce their manuscripts today. Will their evaluation be affected?

My reaction to the situation is to consider that when you have such large interests at stake, there will be a strong effort to retain some sort of status quo; or if that proves impossible, then change everything such that nothing changes, really. I however don't know what that means. It sucks, though, because I am constantly advising young students and it would be good for me to have some insights in what will be useful for them in the future: should they care about publishing more, or not? And is a PhD in this or that subject matter going to be a good idea as a pursuit in the next four years? I feel a bit lost. Please help me if you have a better vision of what the future will bring.

Empathy fueled by emotive analogy

Humans tend to seek happiness for themselves and their loved ones, but there is no absolute scale for such a thing. In particular, the effect of our self-produced feel-good drugs at some point plateaus and there is no benefit from further increases (I wrote about this in a previous post). What we tend to use as a scale is our being well-off in comparisons with others around us - something that creates competitions, conflicts, and a lot of other bad effects. In this situation, we can identifly a counterbalancing effect that some humans experience and others do not, or actually experience in reverse: empathy. Empathy makes humans feel a bit of the pain of their peer as if it were their own. It is a very positive sensation for the creation of a positive, collaborative environment. Unfortunately, not everybody has it. In fact, for some the suffering of others has a positive effect on their own well-being.

I tend to think at empathy as the capability of drawing analogies between externally observed events happening to others and internal feelings we have experienced in similar situations. A mother seeing another mother in distress because of the latter's sick child will usually experience a part of that distress herself, because the situation will evoke very clear, painful signals in her brain. But what is negative empathy then? I think it is only the result of associating other people's suffering with the perceived improvement of your own comparative state. Their pain is not affecting you directly in one way or the other, but your perceived level of happiness rests on a comparison, so it will improve. This mechanism exists in setups like Socialism, where the comparative scale is short, as well as in Capitalism, where the inequality scale is much wider: again, we are wired to be sensitive to a ratio, not an absolute value. People prefer a business class ticket in a crappy airline to an economy class ticket in a luxury carrier. I don't think there is a cure for this, but it is really a cancer for human society. We can see to what levels our society has gone fostering inequalities if we just observe the existence of trillionaires. Their wealth could end a lot of suffering for millions of people instantly, but that's not what is happening - the loss function of those who are sitting on all that money does not contain a factor proportional to that suffering. It sucks. Is there a way out? I unfortunately believe this can only change with violent means, and I wouldn't welcome that. Or an asteroid, which I also don't welcome - at least for the next hundred years - as I have put four children on this planet.

AI as a meta language

These days, people tend to write short paragraphs at the end of their papers, where they acknowledge the use of this or that AI model in the preparation of the manuscript, in the analysis of the data, or everything in between. Some publishers demand this declaration, others don't want to hear about it, but the question of whether you should write something and what is very real when you publish. I have written such statements a couple of times in the recent past, but I decided I won't do it any longer. My motivation is twofold. First of all, this is going to be a transient period - in a few months or at most one year, nobody will bother doing this because nobody will ever write scientific articles without AI help. Acknowledging AI would correspond to explaining, fifty years ago, that you used a typewriter when preparing your manuscript. Who cares? The second motivation is that I really believe AI today can be likened to a meta-programming language. Long ago, code developers programmed in assembler. Then interpreters came, and programmers could spend more time doing something else than checking bits, and look at a bigger picture. Then more evolved programming languages followed. At every step, researchers could benefit from the bigger, better infrastructure to move their work toward higher levels of abstraction, and be more productive. Now we have large language models taking over a good part of our heavy lifting. What's the big deal? We can use our time exploiting their powers and be more productive, produce higher quality research, and feel good about it. Not a qualitative difference from the previous paradigm changes.