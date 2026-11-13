The XI USERN Congress

USERN (Universal Scientific Education and Research Network) is a worldwide network of scientists from all disciplines, counting over 26,000 members in over 100 countries.

USERN (Universal Scientific Education and Research Network) is a worldwide network of scientists from all disciplines, counting over 26,000 members in over 100 countries. The organization fosters interdisciplinary science across borders, and bestows yearly a 5,000$ prize to five under-40 scientists who distinguished themselves in five macro-areas of scientific research. You can visit the USERN web site here.

Every November (typically from the 8th to the 10th) USERN organizes its yearly congress, where besides several keynote talks by USERN laureates and distinguished scientists with top-1% bibliometric indices and the prize giving of the best scientists, takes place a competition of young scientists for the best short talk. In addition, on the first day of the congress the winners of the international festival of paintings for pediatric patients - four children from all around the world - are recognized with a prize.

As the current USERN president, I was delighted to travel to Astana, Kazakhstan where this year the congress took place. It was a real success, thanks in particular to the attention to detail and great organization skills of the local team, led by Prof. Elena Kovzel. Below I am offering you a few pictures of the event, with minimal commentary.

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Above, yours truly before the opening speech.

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Above, one of the winners of the IFPPP. This girl from India gave a better speech (and in better English) than mine!

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A pic with all the winners and participants of the XII IFPPP festival.

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Above, two of the winners of the XI USERN prize. Left to right: me, prof. Maxat Zhabagin (USERN 2026 winner in Biological Sciences), prof. Elena Kovzel, Prof.Yuan-Wei Yao (USERN 2026 winner in Social Sciences), and Prof. Nima Rezaei, the USERN founder.

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Above, the keynote lecture by Maxat Zhabagin.

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During the social dinner I got properly dressed up for the occasion!

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Above, the local and international organizing team members. Thanks to all of them, the event was a real success and a pleasure to attend to!

And below, I share with you some of the best paintings by the pediatric patients:

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